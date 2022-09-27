Boeing delivers on 100th 737-800 BCF order to AerCap

Sep. 27, 2022
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) has announced the milestone delivery of the 100th contracted 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter to the world's largest lessor, AerCap.
  • The 100th 737-800BCF was converted at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services, home to the first 737-800BCF conversion line.
  • With up to 20% lower fuel use and CO2 emissions per tonne, 737-800BCF operators are carrying more payload with less fuel.
  • The 737-800BCF is the market leader with more than 250 orders and commitments from over 20 customers.
  • "Across five continents, our customers' 737-800BCF utilization hours are far surpassing those of the previous generation fleet. It's a testament to the important role these freighters play in unlocking market opportunities for our air cargo operators and their customers," said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing's Commercial Modifications, Engineering & Specialty Products business.

