Legend Biotech wins approval of Carvykti for multiple myeloma in Japan

Sep. 27, 2022 10:29 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Microscopic image of bone marrow. Plasma cell dyscrasia or Multiple myeloma. A type of bone marrow cancer of malignant plasma cells.

Md Babul Hosen/iStock via Getty Images

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.