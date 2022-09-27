Legend Biotech wins approval of Carvykti for multiple myeloma in Japan
Sep. 27, 2022 10:29 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Legend Biotech's (NASDAQ:LEGN) Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- The New Drug Application in the country was submitted by Legend's (LEGN) partner, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen unit.
- The approval is based on data from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study, and included patients who received a median of six prior treatments.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Legend (LEGN) as a hold with high marks for growth and momentum.
Comments