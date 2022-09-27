Jabil gains on Q4 earnings beats
Sep. 27, 2022 10:31 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares gained over 3% on Tuesday after the manufacturing services company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results and issued an upbeat guidance for first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- The company generated adj. EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $9B that grew 21.6% Y/Y. Diversified Manufacturing Services revenue grew 13% Y/Y while Electronics Manufacturing Services revenue increased 32% Y/Y.
- Full year 2022 adj EPS were $7.65, while revenue totaled $33.5B.
- For Q1/2023, the company expects net revenue of $9.0B to $9.6B vs. consensus of $9B and non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 to $2.40 vs. consensus of $2.11.
- It also announced a new $1B share repurchase authorization, valid through fiscal year 2024.
