Jabil gains on Q4 earnings beats

Sep. 27, 2022 10:31 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Jabil manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares gained over 3% on Tuesday after the manufacturing services company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results and issued an upbeat guidance for first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • The company generated adj. EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $9B that grew 21.6% Y/Y. Diversified Manufacturing Services revenue grew 13% Y/Y while Electronics Manufacturing Services revenue increased 32% Y/Y.
  • Full year 2022 adj EPS were $7.65, while revenue totaled $33.5B.
  • For Q1/2023, the company expects net revenue of $9.0B to $9.6B vs. consensus of $9B and non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 to $2.40 vs. consensus of $2.11.
  • It also announced a new $1B share repurchase authorization, valid through fiscal year 2024.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.