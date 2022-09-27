DXC Technology ticks higher on speculation KKR may be eyeing firm
Sep. 27, 2022 10:38 AM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) ticked up 2.1% on speculation that KKR (KKR) may be eyeing the information-technology company following a Thursday report that the company has received takeover interest from a private equity firm.
- KKR is one of the PE firms said to be interested in DXC Technology (DXC), according to a Betaville report, which cited rumors people following the matter have heard. It's not known whether DXC is open to a possible sale.
- Bloomberg reported Thursday that DXC was approached by at least one PE firm and was working with advisers after the takeover interest.
- The reports come after DXC (DXC) canceled attending a Deutsche Bank conference in Las Vegas earlier in the month. In addition, Betaville reported at the same time that there was some vague takeover talk around the company.
- Recall in January 2021 Reuters reported that French IT consulting firm Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) made a takeover approach for DXC.
