DXC Technology ticks higher on speculation KKR may be eyeing firm

Sep. 27, 2022 10:38 AM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) ticked up 2.1% on speculation that KKR (KKR) may be eyeing the information-technology company following a Thursday report that the company has received takeover interest from a private equity firm.
  • KKR is one of the PE firms said to be interested in DXC Technology (DXC), according to a Betaville report, which cited rumors people following the matter have heard. It's not known whether DXC is open to a possible sale.
  • Bloomberg reported Thursday that DXC was approached by at least one PE firm and was working with advisers after the takeover interest.
  • The reports come after DXC (DXC) canceled attending a Deutsche Bank conference in Las Vegas earlier in the month. In addition, Betaville reported at the same time that there was some vague takeover talk around the company.
  • Recall in January 2021 Reuters reported that French IT consulting firm Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) made a takeover approach for DXC.

