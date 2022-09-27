LiveWire starts trading as the only electric motorcycle pure play stock

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and SPAC company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) announced the completion of their previously announced business combination.

The SPAC transaction led to Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle division called LiveWire EV combining with ABIC to create a new public company.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) raised about $334M in gross proceeds from the SPAC deal.

The company's S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle is promoted as the mark of urban riding and beyond. The S2 features driving range of 110 miles, City Speed 0-60 MPH speed of 3.1 seconds, and a Level 2 charge time of 75 minutes.

LiveWire (LVWR) is the first and only electric vehicle motorcycle company in the U.S. to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of LVWR have been bouncy on their debut ranging from $8.81 to $11.63. LVWR stood at $9.21 at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson (HOG) gained 2.15% in early action.