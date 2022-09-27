Boralex (TSX:BLX:CA) on Tuesday was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral by analysts at Credit Suisse. The investment bank said there is “meaningful excess potential return” for the renewable energy company’s stock after it declined from a 19-month high in August.

Energy demand in France and the incentives for U.S. renewable energy in the Inflation Reduction Act approved last month by President Biden support the outlook for Boralex, according to Credit Suisse. The bank didn’t revise its EPS forecasts or price target of C$55 a share in its upgrade.

The target is based on several valuation methods, including EBITDA multiples of 14 times for Boralex’s wind-power segment, 20 times on hydroelectric, 12 times on solar and 8 times on geothermal. Credit Suisse also has an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 13.7 times on its 2023 earnings estimate.

Boralex this year has risen 29%, contrasting with a 13% decline for the S&P/TSX Composite Index (SPTSX).

