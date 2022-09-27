Alex Mashinsky resigns from CEO role at troubled crypto lender Celsius Network
Sep. 27, 2022 10:44 AM ETCelsius (CEL-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of struggling crypto lender Celsius Network, has stepped down effective immediately, according to a release dated Tuesday.
- "I elected to resign my post as CEO of Celsius Network today," Mashinsky said in a statement. "Nevertheless, I will continue to maintain my focus on working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the Company filed for bankruptcy.”
- For some context, Celsius was one of many crypto-related firms that got stung by the market downturn spurred by the multi-billion dollar meltdown in algorithmic stablecoin TerraUST (UST-USD) and its sister token Luna (LUNA-USD). The company was later forced to suspend customer withdrawals in June due to "extreme market conditions" at the time. It didn't take long after that for the high-yielding crypto lender to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York.
- CEL tokens, Celsius's native crypto, slid 6.8% to $1.37 in Tuesday morning trading.
- In mid-September, Mashinsky mapped out a pivot to crypto custody after lending meltdown.
