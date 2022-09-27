Alex Mashinsky resigns from CEO role at troubled crypto lender Celsius Network

Sep. 27, 2022 10:44 AM ETCelsius (CEL-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Flying calendar, checkbook, with coins, alarm clock and credit card on blue isolated background symbolizing quick loan. Fast money concept. 3d render

spfdigital/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of struggling crypto lender Celsius Network, has stepped down effective immediately, according to a release dated Tuesday.
  • "I elected to resign my post as CEO of Celsius Network today," Mashinsky said in a statement. "Nevertheless, I will continue to maintain my focus on working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the Company filed for bankruptcy.”
  • For some context, Celsius was one of many crypto-related firms that got stung by the market downturn spurred by the multi-billion dollar meltdown in algorithmic stablecoin TerraUST (UST-USD) and its sister token Luna (LUNA-USD). The company was later forced to suspend customer withdrawals in June due to "extreme market conditions" at the time. It didn't take long after that for the high-yielding crypto lender to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York.
  • CEL tokens, Celsius's native crypto, slid 6.8% to $1.37 in Tuesday morning trading.
  • In mid-September, Mashinsky mapped out a pivot to crypto custody after lending meltdown.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.