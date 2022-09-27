NetSol Technologies stock falls over 6% on weak earnings
Sep. 27, 2022 10:45 AM ETNetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock fell as much as 6.6% to a two-month low on Tuesday after the asset finance software provider reported Q4 results.
- Q4 GAAP net loss per share was $0.19 vs. GAAP EPS of $0.17 in Q4 2021. Adj. EBITDA per share was $0.12 vs. $0.26 in Q4 2021.
- The decrease was a result of lower revenue and higher cost of sales, driven by increases in salaries and consulting costs.
- Q4 total net revenue fell 12.3% Y/Y to $13.5M, driven by lower license and services revenues.
- Services revenue decreased 20.7% to $6.5M, while license fees were $0.95M, down 36.7%. Meanwhile, subscription and support revenue grew 8.9% to $6.1M.
- As of Jun. 30, NTWK's cash and cash equivalents were $24M vs. $33.7M at Jun. 30, 2021.
- "As our workforce continues to return to the office, we expect growth will accelerate in the quarters ahead, which will require a related increase in expenses to support increased business activity," said NTWK CFO Roger Almond.
- Shares of NTWK declined 27.4% YTD.
