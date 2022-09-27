Oncternal Therapeutics begins phase 3 study of zilovertamab

Sep. 27, 2022 10:56 AM ETOncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Mantle cell lymphoma,lymph node

OGphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) said on Tuesday it had begun a Phase 3 global registrational study of zilovertamab (ZILO-301) to treat patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma.
  • The Company received its first Institutional Review Board approval for the study and expects to begin patient screening and enrollment.
  • "ZILO-301 also represents the first registrational study for a therapeutic targeting the novel ROR1 pathway, which we believe can help address significant unmet needs in multiple hematological malignancies and other solid tumors," the company said.
  • (ONCT) has rises 2.2%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.