Oncternal Therapeutics begins phase 3 study of zilovertamab
Sep. 27, 2022 10:56 AM ETOncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) said on Tuesday it had begun a Phase 3 global registrational study of zilovertamab (ZILO-301) to treat patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma.
- The Company received its first Institutional Review Board approval for the study and expects to begin patient screening and enrollment.
- "ZILO-301 also represents the first registrational study for a therapeutic targeting the novel ROR1 pathway, which we believe can help address significant unmet needs in multiple hematological malignancies and other solid tumors," the company said.
- (ONCT) has rises 2.2%.
