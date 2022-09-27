Netflix launching internal game studio in Finland
Sep. 27, 2022 10:58 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) gaming ambitions are marching forward steadily, as it's launching an internal game studio in an effort to boost some modest engagement so far.
- The company said it would build a studio in Helsinki, Finland - the first studio it's building from scratch, and the second in Helsinki after it bought Next Games (the maker of a game based on Netflix's hit Stranger Things, as well as the holder of a license for Walking Dead games).
- In all, that will make four games studios with the inclusion of Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment.
- Marko Lastikka will serve as director of Netflix's new Helsinki studio.
- "These four studios, each with different strengths and focus areas, will develop games that will suit the diverse tastes of our members," says Amir Rahimi, Netflix's VP of Game Studios.
- So far, Netflix (NFLX) has built up 31 mobile games accessible through its app and plans to hit a total of 50 by year-end.
- Netflix announced new games including its first first-person shooting game in March.
