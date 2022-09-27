Insight expands security service with new detection and response capabilities
Sep. 27, 2022 11:08 AM ETInsight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) has expanded its managed security service with new extended detection and response capabilities that help enterprises modernize and strengthen their security posture without adding overhead for internal IT teams.
- Insight Managed XDR is part of a comprehensive suite of Insight managed IT services that streamline asset management, accelerate problem resolution, reduce operational costs, and free in-house IT staff to focus on strategic initiatives.
- “Our clients are seeing a dramatic decrease in security fatigue and burnout through the automation that this service provides — building correlations in the background eliminates manual interventions and transforms reaction time drastically. Our clients are consuming a service that's outcome-based, while leaning on a full-spectrum security provider they can trust. This not only spans managed service but consulting and project services for an end-to-end experience.” said Stephen Moss, seniorVP of managed services at Insight.
