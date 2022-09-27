Jushi stock trades higher as Q2 revenue soars 52% Y/Y

Sep. 27, 2022 11:19 AM ETJushi Holdings Inc. (JUSHF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF) stock rose ~3% on Sept. 27 after the company's Q2 revenue grew+52.4% Y/Y to $72.76M.
  • Gross revenue from retail cannabis segment increased +48.8% Y/Y to ~$67.28M, while wholesale cannabis revenue grew +234.64% to ~$15.86M.
  • Gross Profit climbed +23.36% Y/Y to $26.67M.
  • Net income increased to ~$12.07M, compared to ~$2.67M in Q2 2021.
  • The company said the growth in net income was mainly due to increased gross profit, higher fair value gain on derivatives, which was partially offset by increased general and administrative costs, mainly relating to salaries, wages and employee related expenses.
  • As of June 30, the cannabis company had cash and cash equivalents of ~$43.19M.

