Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has initiated a strategic review of its commercial renewables business, and pension funds, private equity and infrastructure investors are evaluating potential bids in the first round, Infralogic reported Tuesday.

The portfolio reportedly comprises 4.1 GW of net ownership, including 2.2 GW of wind and 1.9 GW of solar, plus a small storage component and a 10 GW go-forward pipeline.

Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are advising on the process, according to the report.

Duke Energy (DUK) executives said in August they were considering a potential sale of its commercial renewables business and would use proceeds for debt repayment and avoidance.

