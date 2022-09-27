Boston Scientific in partnership with Truveta on patient outcomes to improve care
Sep. 27, 2022 11:25 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has entered into a collaboration with Truveta, which provides de-identified health data on more than 65M patients, to analyze patient outcomes related to the use of the device company's products.
- The first analysis under the partnership will be on patient outcomes related to the use of Boston Scientific (BSX) products indicated for treatment of peripheral artery disease.
- The company noted that the data provided by Truveta will help address the disparities in access to healthcare treatments.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Boston Scientific as a hold with high grades for profitability and momentum.
