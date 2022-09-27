Boston Scientific in partnership with Truveta on patient outcomes to improve care

Sep. 27, 2022 11:25 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Boston Scientific Offers To Buy Guidant For $25 Billion

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has entered into a collaboration with Truveta, which provides de-identified health data on more than 65M patients, to analyze patient outcomes related to the use of the device company's products.
  • The first analysis under the partnership will be on patient outcomes related to the use of Boston Scientific (BSX) products indicated for treatment of peripheral artery disease.
  • The company noted that the data provided by Truveta will help address the disparities in access to healthcare treatments.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Boston Scientific as a hold with high grades for profitability and momentum.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.