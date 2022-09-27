Bulbs.com partners with SemaConnect, a Blink Charging company
- Bulbs.com, announces a distribution agreement with SemaConnect, a Blink Charging company (NASDAQ:BLNK) and a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers for commercial, residential and fleet applications.
- Bulbs.com sought a partner that could afford them an opportunity to better service their customers and connect them with the right EV products.
- The addition of the electric vehicle charger category has allowed Bulbs.com to expand its product offering to their vast commercial customer base, as well as the residential customers.
- "As a growing number of businesses prepare to meet the needs of their EV driving customers, they're looking to trusted partners for reliable electric vehicle charging solutions. SemaConnect's distribution partners like Bulbs.com are essential to the national rollout of Level 2 and DCFC stations." said Tony Sargent, Senior VP of Sales at SemaConnect.
