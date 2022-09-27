NTT Data to acquire Umvel, terms not disclosed
Sep. 27, 2022 11:34 AM ETNTT DATA Corporation (NTDTY), NTTYYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NTT DATA (OTCPK:NTDTY) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Umvel, which provides high-end design and digital product development services and brings a strong culture of talented and in-demand designers and engineers.
- Once the transaction is closed, Umvel will build on NTT DATA’s successful acquisitions in the digital design and engineering space including Nexient, Vectorform and Postlight.
- Umvel clients and employees will benefit from access to NTT DATA’s powerhouse of innovation resources, including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment and a team of 5,000 research professionals worldwide.
- The transaction is expected to close in the following weeks, terms remain undisclosed.
