NTT Data to acquire Umvel, terms not disclosed

Sep. 27, 2022 11:34 AM ETNTT DATA Corporation (NTDTY), NTTYYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NTT DATA (OTCPK:NTDTY) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Umvel, which provides high-end design and digital product development services and brings a strong culture of talented and in-demand designers and engineers.
  • Once the transaction is closed, Umvel will build on NTT DATA’s successful acquisitions in the digital design and engineering space including Nexient, Vectorform and Postlight.
  • Umvel clients and employees will benefit from access to NTT DATA’s powerhouse of innovation resources, including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment and a team of 5,000 research professionals worldwide.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the following weeks, terms remain undisclosed.

