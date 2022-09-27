Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced that Steve Quinlan, CFO, to retire effective May 31, 2023, at the conclusion of the company's fiscal year.

Quinlan has served as the CFO since 2011, leading the company through more than 30 acquisitions, including the company's recent acquisition of 3M's Food Safety business, and driving revenue growth from $172.6M in 2011 to upwards of $527M in 2022.

Company also announced the naming of David Naemura as CFO, effective January 2, 2023. Naemura was previously the CFO of Vontier.

During the five-month overlapping period, he and Quinlan will work together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.