Hyatt Hotels gains as Evercore upgrades on long-term re-rate potential
Sep. 27, 2022 11:37 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares gained ~5% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI upgraded its ratings from in-line to outperform, highlighting the firm's transition to an asset-light revenue model.
- "Hyatt's transition to an asset-light, fee-based revenue model from a from heavier owned hotel mix and greater leverage of SG&A spending should sharply increase free cash flow generation over time," wrote analyst Duane Pfennigwerth, while citing the global reopening momentum.
- Pfennigwerth adds: "While we view the asset-light brands (HLT, H, MAR) as attractive overall on the recent pullback, Hyatt offers greater long-term re-rate potential."
- SA Quant system and SA Authors rate the hospitality stock as hold
- Shares of Hyatt (H) has gained 1.61% over the past year, but are down over 14% YTD
- Travel stocks, including cruise operators, well as airlines and hotels have all turned positive today helped by a broader market rebound, COVID-related travel restrictions ease and global reopenings.
