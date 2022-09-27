Bellerophon stock gains ~24% after getting FDA nod to reduce phase 3 study size
Sep. 27, 2022 11:40 AM ETBellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) on Tuesday said the U.S. FDA had accepted the company's proposal to reduce the study size of its ongoing phase 3 trial of its nitric oxide treatment for fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD).
- Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biotherapeutics company rose 23.7% to $1.20 in morning trading.
- ILD refers to a group of chronic lung diseases in which inflammation and scarring make it hard for the lungs to get enough oxygen.
- The new study size for the late-stage trial, called REBUILD, was 140 patients, BLPH said in a statement, adding that the change does not impact the trial objective or goals.
- An independent data monitoring committee also agreed to the new targeted study size.
- Enrollment in the late-stage trial is now expected to end in Q1 2023, with data readout anticipated in Q3 2023.
