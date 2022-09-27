Tecogen bags 250 kW microgrid system order for Connecticut High School
- Tecogen (OTC:TGEN) announced an order for two 125 kilowatt InVerde microgrid enabled cogeneration systems to a high school in Connecticut.
- The units will provide a significant reduction in the electricity costs for the school, with the free waste heat used to reduce the operational cost of the school’s existing heating system.
- The systems are anticipated to be serviced from Tecogen’s Connecticut service center in East Hartford, Connecticut.
- Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO commented “The combination of increasing electric rates, GHG reduction requirements, and incentives provided through the expanded ITC makes the timing for installing efficient energy savings measures such as Tecogen distributed generation products more compelling than ever. We look forward to the installation and commissioning of this system to quickly provide cost savings and environmental benefits to the school system.”
