Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has debuted the beta version of its Polygon-based web3 wallet that will let its users trade and swap cryptocurrencies without network fees, according to a Tuesday blog post.

The so-called Robinhood Wallet, a standalone app that will support Polygon (MATIC-USD) as its first blockchain network, was released to 10K users who joined the waitlist in May. There are now over 1M people signed up on that waiting list, the company said.

Beta users will also be able to earn crypto rewards as well as connect to decentralized apps to earn yield, it said. The ability to view and connect to non-fungible token marketplaces, though, is not currently included in the beta program.

The move comes as Robinhood (HOOD) seeks to deepen its involvement in crypto through an array of product launches to make it "more accessible to everyone," Johann Kerbrat, chief technology officer and general manager of Robinhood Crypto, said in a statement.

In an effort to allow users to send and receive crypto from Robinhood (HOOD) to external crypto wallets, the zero-fee trading platform started rolling out its crypto Wallet beta to 10K customers in January.

Earlier this month, (Sep. 20) Robinhood added USDC stablecoin to crypto offerings.