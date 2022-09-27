OneSoft and Uptake joins hands for oil and gas pipeline integration and digital transformation
- OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB:OSSIF) and its OneBridge operating subsidiaries are partnering with Uptake Technologies, a leader in industrial intelligence, to provide joint customers an offering to increase safety and operational efficiencies for oil and gas pipeline operators.
- The integration will leverage advanced operational technology data management using Microsoft's Azure cloud enterprise SaaS technology.
- This collaborative effort is in response to OneBridge and Uptake customers who have expressed interest and willingness to contribute user input and experience and is expected to address two major challenges faced by pipeline operators.
