Akamai Technologies ticks higher amid vague takeover speculation
Sep. 27, 2022 11:51 AM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) ticked up 0.8% on renewed takeover speculation.
- Akamai (AKAM) may be closer to a deal with a suitor that had previously shown interest in its business, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. Recall Betaville in May said there's speculation that the Akamai may be seeing interest from a mystery buyer. Akamai has a market cap of about $12.9 billion.
- Akamai (AKAM) jumped 4.9% on July 21 on speculation of takeover interest for the cloud services and content delivery company. An unidentified private equity firm was said to be in talks to try to secure financing for a potential offer for AKAM, according to a Street Insider report.
- Akamai (AKAM) short interest is 6.6%.
- In July Cowen said Akamai (AKAM) may be worth $130/share in a possible takeover.
