Unexplained leaks on major Russian gas pipelines guarantee no gas this winter

The Nord Stream pipeline system that transports Russian gas to Europe reported "unprecedented" damage Tuesday, and said it is impossible to predict when operations will resume.

Nord Stream 1 had stopped pumping gas earlier this month, claiming sanctions on Russia prevented it from carrying out vital maintenance work, and Nord Stream 2 has never officially opened, as Germany did not certify it for commercial operations due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Both Europe and Russia said sabotage cannot be ruled out for the cause of the damage, and Swedish authorities said two powerful underwater explosions were detected Monday in the same area of the Baltic Sea as the gas leaks.

Benchmark Dutch natural gas front-month futures rose 5% to €182/Mwh and U.K. natural gas futures jumped by as much as 8% to £260/MWh before pulling back, as the leaks guarantee a shutdown of gas flows to Germany this winter.

"Depending on the scale of the damage, the leaks could even mean a permanent closure of both lines," Eurasia Group said.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD), (USL)

Separately, Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said its EBITDA more than doubled in the first six months of the year to 3.05T rubles (~$52.5B), as its average exporting gas price rose more than 3.5x compared to the same period a year earlier.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) previously reported it amassed a record 2.5T rubles in net profit for H1.