Wildpack gets $5M senior secured credit facility
Sep. 27, 2022 12:08 PM ETWildpack Beverage Inc. (WLDPF), CANS:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Wildpack Beverage (OTCQB:WLDPF) has entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility with Transportation Alliance Bank for up to $5M in asset backed financing.
- The facility provides for a senior secured revolving credit facility, with a 2-year term, and interest only payments at the variable 30-day Secured Overnight Financing Rate ( or SOFR) plus 4.85%.
- The company has completed an initial draw of ~$1.55M to repay, in full, existing credit obligations with Fulton Bank.
- Company intends to use available proceeds for general working capital purposes.
Comments