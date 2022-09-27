Wildpack gets $5M senior secured credit facility

Sep. 27, 2022 12:08 PM ETWildpack Beverage Inc. (WLDPF), CANS:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Wildpack Beverage (OTCQB:WLDPFhas entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility with Transportation Alliance Bank for up to $5M in asset backed financing.
  • The facility provides for a senior secured revolving credit facility, with a 2-year term, and interest only payments at the variable 30-day Secured Overnight Financing Rate ( or SOFR) plus 4.85%.
  • The company has completed an initial draw of ~$1.55M to repay, in full, existing credit obligations with Fulton Bank.
  • Company intends to use available proceeds for general working capital purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.