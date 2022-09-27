MillerKnoll Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+38.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLKN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
