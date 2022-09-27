Jefferies Financial Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (-29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JEF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
