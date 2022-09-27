biote initiated as a buy at Truist on leadership in hormone optimization; sees 138% upside
Sep. 27, 2022 12:22 PM ETbiote Corp. (BTMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Truist has initiated biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) with a buy rating highlighting the company's leadership in providing bioidentical hormone replacement therapy to improve hormonal imbalance.
- The firm has a $10 price target (~138% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Gregory Fraser said that the company's platform "provides physicians with effective treatment options as well as a source of income" and added that the model has led to revenue and EBITDA growth.
He noted that biote's (BTMD) growth strategy is focused on increasing utilization of both existing and new partner clinics.
Truist conducted a survey of 25 physicians who use biote's (BTMD) bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and found they expect to prescribe more of the company's pellet therapy over the next year.
Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views biote (BTMD) as a strong buy.
Comments (1)