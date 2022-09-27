Dye & Durham announces normal course issuer bid
Sep. 27, 2022 12:21 PM ETDye & Durham Limited (DYNDF), DND:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) approved a normal course issuer bid for a portion its outstanding common shares as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time.
- Company is authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 3,457,508 of its shares, or ~5% of the ~69M shares as of September 22, 2022, for cancellation over the next 12 months.
- It may begin to purchase shares on or about September 30, 2022 and the bid will terminate on September 29, 2023 or such earlier time as the company completes its purchases pursuant to the bid or provides notice of termination.
