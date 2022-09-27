Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest unveils new actively managed Venture Fund

Cathie Wood and brokerage platform Titan partnered together to launch the actively managed ARK Venture Fund (MUTF:XARKX).

The new ARK Venture Fund aims to democratize venture capital by providing all market participants access to innovative organizations throughout the private and public markets with a minimum investment of $500.

Additionally, unlike traditional venture capital funds which lock capital up for years, ARK’s evergreen public-private crossover fund offers clients partial liquidity through quarterly redemptions. Between the private and public sector, the fund intends to invest 70% in private companies and 30% in public firms.

XARKX will traditionally hold between 25-50 holdings, and is attached with a total 4.22% expense ratio that includes a 2.75% management fee, a 0.65% distribution/services fee, and 0.82% in other expenses. Moreover, the fund is also listed as a closed end interval fund.

With regards to the launch Wood stated: “By launching the ARK Venture Fund, we seek to augment venture capital, offering all investors access to what we believe are the most innovative companies throughout their private and public market life cycles.”

See Wood’s other innovative ETFs along with their year-to-date price action: (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -61.4%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -62.2%, (ARKF) -62.8%, (ARKG) -50.1%, (BATS:ARKQ) -41.6%, and (ARKX) -33.5%.

Aside from Wood’s latest fund launch, she also stated that “yes inflation peaked” on Tuesday morning.