Crypto lender Nexo to expand in U.S. after acquiring stake in OCC-regulated bank
Sep. 27, 2022 12:25 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has paved the way for its expansion in the U.S. after purchasing a stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns federally-chartered Summit National Bank, it said Tuesday in a release.
- Swiss-based Nexo said it can now open bank accounts with Summit National Bank, which is regulated by the Office Comptroller of the Currency, in addition to offering crypto-backed loans and custodial solutions to its U.S. retail and institutional clients.
- The size of the stake was not disclosed. Nexo did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- The move comes against a backdrop of U.S. regulators zeroing in on the emerging digital asset space, as crypto use increases in the retail financial system. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell earlier touched on the importance to ensure appropriate crypto regulation is in place.
- Earlier in September, Nexo launched a trading platform for retail clients.
Comments