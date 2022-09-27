Lincoln Financial partners with life insurance brokerage to expand distribution
Sep. 27, 2022 12:36 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced Tuesday its wholesale distribution franchise Lincoln Financial Distributors has signed a partnership deal with Modern Life, a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage.
- The partnership will enable Lincoln’s life insurance product portfolio to be delivered on Modern Life’s digital platform for financial professionals and their clients.
- "Lincoln is embracing the future of distribution and evolving to meet an increased demand for more digitization in the insurance buying experience, across all touchpoints for our wholesalers, financial professionals and end consumers,” commented Aadil Lokhandwala, senior vice president, Office of Strategic Planning for Lincoln Financial Distributors.
- LNC shares are down 1.2% on Tuesday.
