Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Tuesday it approved $55M in development capital spending to start underground mining and expand production at its Kennecott copper operations in Utah.

The miner said it will initially focus on the Lower Commercial Skarn area, planning to deliver ~30K tons of mined copper through 2027 alongside open cut operations.

Rio (RIO) said it expects first ore from Kennecott will be produced in early 2023, with full production in H2 2023; ore will be processed through existing facilities at Kennecott, one of only two operating copper smelters in the U.S.

"Kennecott holds the potential for significant and attractive underground development," Rio (RIO) said, adding that it will trial underground battery electric vehicles to increase productivity and reduce carbon emissions.

Feasibility studies are being progressed to extend open pit mining at Kennecott beyond 2032, the company also said.

