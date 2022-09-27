Shell sees pre-pandemic global demand for aviation fuel returning by 2024

Sep. 27, 2022 12:52 PM ETShell plc (SHEL)JETSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Shell Gas Station and Trailer Truck During Sunset. Royal Dutch Shell Oil and Gas Industry Production, Refining, Transport, Marketing, Petrochemical and Trading.

12963734/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) head of aviation said Tuesday the company expects global demand for aviation fuel will fully recover to pre-COVID levels of 300M metric tons/year in the next year or two.

U.S. demand already has returned to 2019 levels while Europe's consumption has recovered to more than 80% and is on track for full recovery in the next year, Shell Aviation President Jan Toschka told Reuters at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Energy Conference.

Asia "has been a bit more of a bumpy road with markets opening up and closing down," Toschka said, and "it might take another year before we see the full potential of the market."

Jet fuel supplies are tightening in Europe with sanctions on Russian oil products kicking in on February 5, causing the region to import more fuel from the U.S., China, India and the Middle East; "shipping and rail and all kinds of distribution are under more stress now with this new kind of routing" of trade, Toschka said.

ETF: (JETS)

"Contrary to popular opinion, it looks like a good time to sell Shell, despite its attractive valuation," Manika Premsingh writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.