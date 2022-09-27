VerifyMe subsidiary enters into a $2M term loan agreement and a $1M line of credit
Sep. 27, 2022 1:06 PM ETVerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) with its wholly owned subsidiary PeriShip Global has entered into a new debt facility with PNC Bank, National Association and repaid all outstanding principal and interest on the promissory note issued in connection with the PeriShip acquisition.
- The new debt facility includes a $1M revolving line of credit with a term of one-year, expiring in Sept. 2023.
- The debt facility also includes a four-year term loan for $2M which matures in Sept. of 2026.
- Also on Sept. 22, 2022, PeriShip paid in full the $2M principal amount promissory note issued to the seller in connection with the PeriShip acquisition for $1.8M.
- "We are very pleased with our new banking agreement with PNC Bank which provides us more flexibility to execute our long-term growth strategy." said Patrick White, CEO.
