- Ford (NYSE:F) announced on Tuesday plans to invest $700M at its truck factory in Louisville, Kentucky, generating around 500 new jobs over the next four years.
- The investment will be used to equip the facility, which manufactures Super Duty pickup trucks and chassis cabs, plus the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs, with new machinery to help develop a redesigned version of its largest F-Series pickups.
- The automaker also plans to add around 500 jobs at the plant by 2026. The plant currently has around 8,700 hourly and salaried workers.
- Ford (F) is scheduled to unveil a revamped Super Duty for the 2023 model year at Churchill Downs on Tuesday night. The vehicle will go on sale in spring 2023.
