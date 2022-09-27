Biomind stock rises 11% on license to start project for microneedle use in drug delivery
Sep. 27, 2022 1:31 PM ETBiomind Labs Inc. (BMNDF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Biomind Labs (OTCQB:BMNDF) stock rose ~11% on Sept. 27 after the company said it received a controlled substances license to start production of a novel transdermal drug delivery system.
- Biomind Labs and Queen’s University of Belfast will begin an eight-month project to produce and evaluate novel rapidly-dissolving and sustained-release hydrogel-forming microneedle arrays for transdermal delivery of Biomind's psychedelic compounds: N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-methoxyN, N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and mescaline, the company said in a Sept. 27 press release.
- The company added that the use of polymeric microneedle array patches (MAPs) is an attractive way of delivering drugs through the skin.
- "As we continue expanding our operations in the United Kingdom, partnering with Queen’s University of Belfast, a global leader in rapidly-dissolving and sustained-release hydrogel-forming microneedles, can provide us with a first mover advantage in offering a novel drug delivery system where the release can be controlled," said Biomind CEO Alejandro Antalich.
