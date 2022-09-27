Paychex Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 27, 2022 1:41 PM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAYX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
