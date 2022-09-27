Goldman Sachs closes on $9.7B private equity fund
Sep. 27, 2022 1:44 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management closed private equity fund West Street Capital Partners VIII at $9.7B, significantly above its original target, the company said Tuesday in a statement.
- The fund will focus on predominantly control-oriented investments in the upper mid-market, with an average investment size of $300M. Expected sectors for the fund's investments include: Financial & Business Services; Healthcare; Consumer; Technology; and Climate Transition.
- WSCP VIII has already invested in a number of companies, including Norgine, a European specialty pharmaceutical company; Nippo Corporation, a road pavement company in Japan; Parexel, a global contract research organization; MDVIP, a membership-based healthcare platform in the U.S.; and LRQA, a U.K.-based global provider of assurance, inspection, and consulting services.
- In June, Goldman Sachs (GS) Asset Management made a preferred equity investment in private credit manager Varagon Capital Partners.
Comments (1)