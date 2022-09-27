Thor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 27, 2022 1:44 PM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Thor (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.85 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.69B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, THO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
