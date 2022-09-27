Autodesk announces strategic collaboration with Epic Games

Sep. 27, 2022 1:54 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has announced a strategic collaboration with Epic Games to accelerate immersive real-time experiences across industries, with an initial focus on Architecture, Engineering and Construction.
  • This joint effort with Epic Games aims to make immersive RT environments easily accessible to designers, engineers, and construction professionals, so they can deliver more innovative projects in less time.
  • By tapping into Epic's ecosystem of real-time 3D tools and libraries, users can spend more time bringing their designs to life and less time handling complex data and technical workflows.
  • Looking ahead, the companies aim to develop experiences for customers beyond AEC, including M&E and manufacturing, bringing forth the value of real-time content creation.
  • "We know our customers are looking for more visualization and collaboration experiences through extended reality," said Autodesk EVP of AEC Design, Amy Bunszel.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.