Autodesk announces strategic collaboration with Epic Games
Sep. 27, 2022 1:54 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has announced a strategic collaboration with Epic Games to accelerate immersive real-time experiences across industries, with an initial focus on Architecture, Engineering and Construction.
- This joint effort with Epic Games aims to make immersive RT environments easily accessible to designers, engineers, and construction professionals, so they can deliver more innovative projects in less time.
- By tapping into Epic's ecosystem of real-time 3D tools and libraries, users can spend more time bringing their designs to life and less time handling complex data and technical workflows.
- Looking ahead, the companies aim to develop experiences for customers beyond AEC, including M&E and manufacturing, bringing forth the value of real-time content creation.
- "We know our customers are looking for more visualization and collaboration experiences through extended reality," said Autodesk EVP of AEC Design, Amy Bunszel.
