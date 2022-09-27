Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is making its usual late quarter push to employees to help the company deliver as many vehicles as possible before October 1.

In an email spotted by Electrek, Tesla (TSLA) asked even employees that do not work in the sales and delivery department to help with the tasks to deliver vehicles to customers by the end of the quarter. Some of those tasks include making final preparations on the vehicles and themselves and moving them around so they can be delivered.

Tesla (TSLA) is expected to post a big Q3 deliveries number with estimates ranging to as high as 370K units, which would smash the prior quarterly record of 310K units set in Q1 of 2020 before the pandemic closed down supply chains. The consensus estimate is for about 350K deliveries.

Meanwhile, a report out of Shanghai indicated that Tesla (TSLA) plans to hold production at its Shanghai plant at about 93% of capacity through the end of year despite a recent upgrade. Sources tipped Reuters that Tesla (TSLA) planned to turn out 20.5K units a week for the rest of the year, consisting of a total of 13K Model Ys and 7.5K Model 3s. It is unclear why the plant would be running at below 100%.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 0.96% on mid-day trading on Tuesday to $279.21 vs. the 52-week trading range of $206.68 to $414.50.