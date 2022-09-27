SPAC Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) has signed a letter of intent to merge with regenerative medicine treatment developer Direct Biologics in a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the company at $675M.

Under the agreement, the companies will negotiate exclusively until Nov. 21. The proposed transaction calls for the combined company to have at least $75M in net cash at time of closing.

The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of $331M, assuming no redemptions and including proceeds from a $100M public placement. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2023, subject to certain conditions.

Good Works said that it intends to hold a shareholders vote on Oct. 11 over extending the company's deadline to consummate a business combination to April 14 from Oct. 14. Shareholders will also have an opportunity to redeem shares at the meeting.

Direct Biologics' lead product, ExoFlo, is in Phase 3 testing for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, in hospitalized patients with severe-to-critical COVID-19.

The company is planning to start clinical testing of the product in late 2022 and early 2023 for indications such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and abdominal solid organ transplantation.

For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.