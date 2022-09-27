Investors are pouring money into healthcare and other defensive sectors as market tanks

Investors have been pouring money into healthcare stocks at one of the fastest clips since 2008 as players move into defensive sectors amid a tumbling equities market, Bank of America’s latest fund-flows figures show.

“Clients buy the dip (via defensive stocks),” BofA Equity and Quant Strategist Jill Carey Hall wrote in a note Tuesday analyzing Bank of America customers’ weekly investment inflows and outflows.

BofA found that its clients put a net $500M of new cash into U.S. stocks last week even as the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 4.6%. It’s the third consecutive week that the bank’s customers bought more than they sold.

Customers made the biggest net buys in the healthcare sector, which saw its fifth-largest weekly inflow since 2008. All told, BofA clients have been adding money to healthcare for six consecutive weeks after pulling money out for much of 2022.

Other sectors that recorded big inflows over the past week included communications services, technology and utilities, the bank said. By contrast, customers pulled money out of seven sectors, led by consumer discretionary, energy and financials:

All in, Bank of America said the market’s defensive sectors have seen inflows for six straight weeks, whereas clients have pulled money out of cyclicals in five of the past six seven-day periods. BofA said that’s a big reversal from what its customers have been doing for most of 2022.

Meanwhile, clients put net new money into mid-caps for the third straight week, as well as into small-caps for the second consecutive seven-day period. Conversely, clients sold more large-caps than they bought -- the first time that’s happened in three weeks:

Although Bank of America didn’t cite any specifics as to where its customers added money, major small-cap ETFs include the Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR), Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) and the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK).

Significant mid-cap funds include the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH), Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) and the iShares Russell Midcap ETF (IWR).

And as for healthcare, the segment’s largest ETFs include the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB).

Among individual healthcare stocks, the S&P 500’s biggest names include UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV).

