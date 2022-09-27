At its Intel Innovation conference on Tuesday, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) provided new details on its foundry business and said it would expand the size of its developer cloud to let customers try new chips before they reach the market, up to one year in advance.

Starting in a limited beta trial, Intel (INTC) said certain customers and developers would be allowed to test out the chip giant's many platforms, including the long-awaited Sapphire Rapids, HBM, Intel Xeon processors, Habana Gaudi deep learning accelerators, along with its Ponte Vecchio GPU and Data Center Flex Series GPU.

In addition to unveiling new GPUs for the data center as well as its ARC A770 GPU, Intel (INTC) and Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a number of other initiatives, including its 13th generation Intel Core desktop processors, led by its flagship Intel Core i9-13900K.

Gelsinger also discussed Intel's (INTC) continued expansion into the foundry business, making chips for other clients.

Joined by leaders from Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Gelsinger voiced support for the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express consortium, which looks to create an open ecosystem to let chips be designed and manufactured on different process technologies by different vendors.

With the three largest foundries and over 80 of the leading companies in the semiconductor industry as part of the UCIe, Gelsinger said, “we are now making it a reality.”

The 61-year-old Gelsinger added that Intel Foundry Services will have four major components to its business: wafer manufacturing, packaging, software and an open chiplet ecosystem.

“Innovation once thought impossible has opened entirely new possibilities for chipmaking,” Gelsinger added.

On Monday, Intel (INTC) said its Mobileye unit expanded its partnership with Chinese multinational automotive company Geely.