Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette wrote in a note Tuesday that support from D.C. lawmakers to walk back a decision on merchant codes for firearms merchants could provide an opportunity for the Durbin-Marshall bill that's meant to increase card network competition.

It's Faucette's opinion that the Durbin-Marshall bill would have difficulty passing in the Senate as it currently stands. "It likely needs to be part of a more comprehensive piece of legislation to gain traction in Congress," he said.

"In our view, a combined legislative effort on credit card routing competition and firearm category code creation may have a higher chance of passing in Congress," Faucette wrote.

Sen. Durbin, though, a Democrat, may not be willing to oppose some of his colleagues, who have written to the card network companies supporting the gun merchant code, he added.

The analyst expects that consumers would bear the primary cost of any limits on interchange fees through the reduction of credit card rewards. Overall, the profitability of merchants and issuer banks would likely be unchanged, he added. As for Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), their fees represent a tiny part of the ~2% that a merchant would typically pay for a credit card transaction. He estimates they get ~10-15 basis points for providing banks the payment network.

Earlier this month, some Republican Attorneys General urged Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), and American Express (NYSE:AXP) to abandon the new merchant code for firearm retailers.

