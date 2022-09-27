Ryder System (NYSE:R) surged 16% on a report that Apollo Global (APO) is said to exploring a takeover of the transportations and logics firm. Other trucking and logistics companies also jumped in sympathy.

Terms of a potential deal weren't known but any transaction would be above Ryder's (R) current market cap of $3.4 billion, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. There's a possibility that other bidders may emerge.

The potential Apollo (APO) bid comes after holder HG Vora Capital Management offered to acquire Ryder (R) for $86/share, or about $4.4 billion in May. At the time of bid Baird wrote that that company was unlikely to accept an unsolicited bid and that the offer undervalued the company.

Ryder (R) in early June at its investor day disclosed that it rejected the HG Vora bid, saying that the board determined that the price was "not indicative of the value of our company."

Private equity giant Apollo is no stranger to the transportation/logistics sector. Early last month Apollo (APO) agreed to purchase Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) for $5.2 billion, or $102.50/share.

Other trucking and logistics firms that moved on the Ryder news include Saia (SAIA) +3.65%, XPO Logistics (XPO) +3.2, Forward Air (FWRD) +1.4% and Daseke (DSKE) +0.8%.

Earlier Tuesday Tenneco (TEN), Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) fell amid investor concern on Apollo deals.