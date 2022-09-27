Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is still evaluating damage at its Sherman, Texas, plant after an explosion three days ago damaged equipment, Argus reported Tuesday.

The company expects production at the plant, which makes soft alloy aluminum extrusions using scrap, will be reduced, but the extent is not yet known, according to the report.

If production is reduced for an extended period, Argus said it could hurt regional aluminum scrap prices, which already have been weighed down by falling metal futures, lower premiums and a lack of spot demand.

