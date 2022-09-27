EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) +5% in Tuesday's trading after Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $12.50 price target, believing the fundamental energy backdrop supports the company's core gathering and processing business, particularly in the Permian Basin and Louisiana.

Stifel also likes EnLink's (ENLC) free cash flow generation and financial flexible profile, estimating the company will generate at least $350M of free cash flow after distributions in 2023, while maintaining leverage just above 3.5x with distribution coverage of ~4x.

Over the medium term, Stifel also views carbon capture as a material opportunity given EnLink's (ENLC) existing assets, geographic location and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act.

A majority of EnLink's (ENLC) debt matures in 2028 and beyond, giving the firm flexibility and minimal interest rate risk, Stifel said.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) enjoyed very strong results during 2021 which have continued into 2022, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.