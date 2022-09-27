Disney, Universal close Florida parks for two days amid Hurricane Ian

Sep. 27, 2022 4:05 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Entrance of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Manakin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are closing Florida theme parks for two days ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
  • Disney will close its Florida parks (including Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and the Magic Kingdom) Wednesday and Thursday, with Ian set to pass over central Florida.
  • Disney has also canceled Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages due to potential impact on guest experiences.
  • Universal Orlando Resort is also closing for the two days, with the slow-moving storm expected to peak in Central Florida on Thursday.
  • Universal anticipates reopening on Friday, Sept. 30, as conditions permit, according to Deadline.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.