Disney, Universal close Florida parks for two days amid Hurricane Ian
Sep. 27, 2022 4:05 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are closing Florida theme parks for two days ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
- Disney will close its Florida parks (including Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and the Magic Kingdom) Wednesday and Thursday, with Ian set to pass over central Florida.
- Disney has also canceled Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages due to potential impact on guest experiences.
- Universal Orlando Resort is also closing for the two days, with the slow-moving storm expected to peak in Central Florida on Thursday.
- Universal anticipates reopening on Friday, Sept. 30, as conditions permit, according to Deadline.
